Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced earthquake tremors on Thursday afternoon after 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan.

The tremors were also felt in Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab and other parts of northern India. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life, or damage to property due to the earthquake.

According to reports by Pakistani media, tremors were also felt in Lahore, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities.

The tremors, which occurred at approximately 2.55 pm, were felt strongly in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon, prompting people to rush out of their offices and residences in search of safety. The sudden jolt left many visibly shaken, with reports of people huddled in open spaces as a precautionary measure.

Citizens are advised to stay tuned to official announcements and take necessary precautions. The earthquake serves as a stark reminder of the region’s vulnerability to seismic activity, prompting a renewed focus on preparedness and disaster response measures.