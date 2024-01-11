Nayanthara’s Annapoorani pulled from Netflix post legal trouble

Hyderabad: Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, directed by Nilesh Krishnaa and starring Nayanthara, was released in theatres on December 1 and began streaming on Netflix on December 29. Days after its debut on the platform, the film was pulled off after an FIR was filed against the makers by Ramesh Solanki.

Sharing the complaint he filed, Ramesh wrote on January 6 on X, “At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios and Trident Arts.” He urged the Mumbai police to register an FIR for “hurting religious sentiments.”

He also detailed the scenes that offended him, writing, “A daughter of Hindu Poojari, offers Namaz to cook Biryani. Love Jihad is promoted in this Film. Farhan (Actor) persuades the actress to eat meat saying that Bhagwan Shri Ram was also a meat eater.” The complaint was filed against Nayanthara, Jai, Nilesh Krishna, producers Jatin Sethi, R Ravindran, Punit Goenka, Zee Studios Chief Business Officer Shariq Patel and head of Netflix India, Monika Shergill.

Post this, Netflix removed Annapoorani from its platform on January 10. Zee Studios issued an apology to Vishwa Hindu Parishad stating that the film will be removed from the platform until it’s edited to remove the objectionable content. “We have no intentions as co-producers of the film to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and Brahmins community and would like to hereby apologise for the inconvenience caused and hurt caused to the sentiments of the respective communities. (sic)”

Annapoorani tells the story of an ambitious woman from a conservative family and town. She is torn between following her passion and believing the orthodox ideals she has been taught since childhood. Nayanthara’s Annapoorani and Jai’s Farhan share a friendly relationship in the film and their romantic relationship isn’t explored. The film also stars Sathyaraja, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Karthik Kumar and Renuka in pivotal roles.