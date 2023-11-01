STF Nabs Drug Peddler, Seizes over 1 Kg Brown Sugar in Cuttack’s Tigiria

Cuttack: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police have arrested a drug peddler from the Tigiria area of Cuttack district after Brown Sugar weighing more than 1 kilogram was seized from him on Tuesday night.

Acting on intelligence input, a team of Bhubaneswar STF conducted a raid near Kalibiri Bridge in Tigiria last evening and apprehended, Suryakanta Mantry (32) of Bindhanima in Cuttack’s Tigiria. During the search, brown sugar (Heroin) weighing 01 Kg 022 grams (1022 grams) and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from his possession.

The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of such contraband materials, for which the accused person was arrested and will be forwarded to the court of Addl. Sessions cum Spl. Judge, Athagarh Dist. Cuttack, the STF said.

In this connection, STF PS Case No.26 dated 01.11.2023 U/s 21(c) of NDPS Act 1985 was registered. An investigation is on, the STF added.

A special drive against narcotic drugs is continuing. Since 2020, STF has seized more than 73 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin, 202 grams of Cocaine and more than 116 quintals of Ganja/Marijuana, Opium 750 grams and arrested more than 183 drug dealers/peddlers. STF also destroyed 62+ Kg of seized Brown sugar in the last 1 year.