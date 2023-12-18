Dunki Drop 6: Diljit Dosanjh brings his vivacious energy to Dunki’s latest track ‘BANDA’

Dunki promotions are in full swing. Recently, SRK made an appearance at ‘The Vox Cinema’ and Global Village in Dubai, where he was seen in a grand event promoting the film. The event was attended by a massive crowd of lakh fans.

With the audiences gearing up to watch the heartwarming and endearing world created by Rajkumar Hirani on December 22nd, the makers of Dunki treated the fans and the audiences with a new song, Dunki Drop 6, titled Banda from the film.

The song titled as ‘Banda’ is said to be the peppy track that introduces the fans and the audiences to the Shah Rukh Khan’s character Hardy in the film. The song is crooned by Diljit Dosanjh while the lyrics to the song are penned by Kumaar and the music is composed by Pritam.

Shahrukh Khan’s introduction song will definitely bring excitement amongst the fans and audiences.

The audience’s excitement is well witnessed on the advance booking windows where the film has already started creating records and has also surpassed several big films.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.