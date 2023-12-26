Dunki crosses Rs 250 crore worldwide, marks its entry in top-grossers’ club of 2023

Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki has significantly made its mark ever since it was released. With its heartwarming story, the film is winning the hearts of the family audience and has impressed audiences of all age groups. This film has also been receiving love from the NRI audience as its very relatable to them. After leaving its mark on the audience’s mind, the film made its presence at the box office by entering the 100 Cr. club in India in just 4 days. Now, adding yet another feather to its glory, the film has crossed the collection of 250 Cr.

Dunki is the third consecutive film for Shah Rukh Khan to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India in 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan. The film collected around 29.25 Cr. to 30.25 Cr. on Sunday taking its total collections to 102.50 Cr. Dunki becomes SRK’s 10th film to enter the 100 Cr. club. While the film is growing at a good pace every day, now the film has entered the 250 Cr. club.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.