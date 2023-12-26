Netizens hail SRK- Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki relevance to real life! Trends #ReaLifeDunki!

Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki has been released and has indeed touched the hearts of the audience. While the film has showcased the very less spoken subject of the ‘Doneky Route’, it brought into relevance now as a flight grounded in France finally landed in Mumbai with 276 passengers. This has indeed left the netizens talking about it and made #ReaLifeDunki trend on social media.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.

Artistic parallels persist: A grounded plane in France echoes Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, landing in Mumbai with 276 passengers. The intersection of fiction and reality continues to captivate!. #RealLifeDunkipic.twitter.com/aCQUkuyFFU — ︵✰Mr Arsh࿐ (@Its_Arsh_) December 26, 2023