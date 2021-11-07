Ducati launches Its Most Advanced E-Scooter: Check Details Here

New Delhi: Ducati recently launched its PRO-III electric scooter. The company claimed it to be their most advanced scooter yet. The PRO-III is switched on using NFC technology, the contactless connection method. PRO-III is in fact equipped with a token that allows you to start the scooter simply by bringing it close to the display, allowing the use of the vehicle only to the owner in possession of the chip.

Price and availability

The PRO-III is priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 68,400). It is available at Ducati dealerships and in the official Ducati e-shop, as well as in consumer and specialized electronics shops and major online stores. Further information on all products in the Ducati Urban e-Mobility range are available on the website ducatiurbanemobility.com

Specification

PRO-III is equipped with a token to start the scooter simply by bringing it close to the display, allowing the use of the vehicle only to the owner in possession of the chip.

The scooter’s display is equipped with a USB port that allows you to recharge the smartphone or other devices while in use. Thanks to the Ducati Urban e-mobility App, designed and developed by Italdesign, a service company for the mobility industry known all over the world and part of the Volkswagen group like Ducati, users can stay constantly updated on the main functions and performance of the vehicle, such as battery charge level, distance travelled and the last known position. It is also possible to access technical assistance services in real-time, even via WhatsApp chat.