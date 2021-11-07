Surprising Health Benefits Of Coriander Seeds

New Delhi: Coriander seeds are common ingredients in curries. It offers multiple health benefits that help to alleviate numerous ailments including bacterial infections, regulating blood sugar, clearing up skin conditions while enhancing the digestive process. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at some of the coriander’s health and wellness powers.

Promote Heart Health

Coriander seeds have a remarkable cholesterol-lowering action. The seeds also improved the levels of good cholesterol. Coriander seeds can also inhibit the aggregation of human platelets. If platelet aggregation occurs in the arteries, it can lead to impaired blood flow to the heart and eventual heart attack

Aid Diabetes Treatment

Coriander seeds can help lower blood sugar levels. They achieve this by improving the function of the pancreatic beta cells (cells that release insulin and regulate blood sugar levels). Regular intake of coriander seeds can also reduce the risk of cardiovascular complications associated with prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome.

Enhance Digestion

Coriander seeds have long been used as digestive stimulants. The seeds may stimulate the liver to produce and secrete concentrated bile acids. These acids play an important role in digestion and absorption. The seeds also enhance digestion by improving the activity of trypsin, a pancreatic enzyme that breaks down proteins in the small intestine.

May Relieve Arthritis Symptoms

Coriander seeds can relieve arthritis pain by fighting the activity of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the synovium (a membrane that lines the inner surface of a joint). Pro-inflammatory cytokines are compounds in the human system that promote inflammation.

Coriander seeds can be used externally as a poultice to treat arthritis pain. Cineole and linoleic acid, two important compounds in the seeds, offer anti-rheumatic and anti-arthritic properties.