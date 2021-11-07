Kiwis Restrict Afghanistan To 124/8 After Brilliant Effort On Field

Abu Dhabi: Afghanistan have put up 124 runs on the board for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs in their last Super 12 game of the ongoing T20 World Cup against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

After they chose to bat first, Afghanistan were greeted with clever and accurate bowling from the New Zealand quicks. Both Tim Southee and Trent Boult got the ball to swing early, before the pacers quickly adjusted to use the short ball to good effect.

Najibullah Zadaran top-scored for Afghanistan as he smashed 73 runs in 48 balls. Zadran stitched a partnership of 59 runs with skipper Mohammad Nabi after his side was reduced to 55/4 in the 10th over.

Gulbadin Naib, who got a promotion to No.4, rebuilt the innings with Najibullah Zadran.

The left-handed Zadran broke the shackles with a four down the ground in the first over of spin, before getting back-to-back fours on either side of the square off Jimmy Neesham. The team fifty came off another leg-side four.

However, the partnership was broken at the stroke of drinks by Ish Sodhi, with Naib chopping a widish ball onto his stumps.

For New Zealand, Trent Boult picked three wickets while Tim Southee got two wickets. New Zealand need 125 runs to book their spot in semifinals but it will depend on how their batters will go against top-class Afghan spinners.