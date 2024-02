Drunk Man Kills Five-Month-Old Son By Bludgeoning Him

Bargarh: A man killed five-month-old son by bludgeoning him on the ground over over family dispute at Cherengajhanja village under Paikamal police limits in Bargarh district today.

The accused identified as Hemant Bhue committed the crime in an inebriated condition.

Locals captured Hemant and informed police who reached the spot and arrested the accused man.