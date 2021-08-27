Driver Burnt Alive After Truck Catches Fire

Bolangir: In a tragic incident, the driver of a truck was burnt to death after the vehicle came in contact with 11Kv live wires at Dunguripali village under Gudvella block in Bolangir district today.

As per reports, the incident took place while the driver of the ill-fated truck climbed atop the vehicle to unwrap the tarpaulin in front of a dealer’s godown this morning when a three-phase cable snapped and fell on the truck and soon a fire engulfed the vehicle and he died on the spot.

On being informed, Tusura police and the fire personnel reached the spot and doused the flames.