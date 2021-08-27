Cop Held For Misbehaving With Woman In Angul

Angul: A cop was apprehended for allegedly misbehaving with a woman in an inebriated condition at her house late last night in Angul district.

The accused has been identified as Nilamani Mohanty- a sub-inspector at Banarpal Police Station after his retirement from defence service.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to the complaint, the woman alleged that Mohanty knocked on the door on Thursday night at around 3 am started abusing her verbally when she opened the door. However, she managed to take a video of the incident on her mobile phone.

Following this, the victim lodged a complaint at Talcher Police Station and provided the video as evidence in the morning.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused after probing into the matter.

“He will be forwarded to the court today. Further investigation into the incident is underway,” an official said.