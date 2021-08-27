CM Naveen Appeals Populace To Follow Norms, Says Covid 2nd Wave Memory Painful

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed the citizens to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

“The memory of the second wave is very painful. Lockdown restrictions have been relaxed but the Covid threat is far from being over,” said Patnaik in a video address that followed the inauguration of the ECMO facility at SCB.

“To protect our children, we need to strictly follow the Covid-19 norms. I appeal people to wear masks, maintain proper hand hygiene routine and practice social distancing. Stay safe and keep children protected.”

It is pertinent to mention that there has been a rise in infection among children as, on an average, 100 new Covid-19 cases are being reported in the age group of 0 to 18 years on a daily basis.