Drift Your Dream’s Significance To Become A Civil Servant

“Intelligence can not be defined by examinations”–This quotation makes its significance for those who enhanced themselves with the “skilled thinkings”. But what about those who are dependent upon ‘intrinsic ideas’.

Examinations did not exist during the time of Socrates and AryaBhatta yet the education was rigorous enough to produce eminent philosophers and Mathematicians.

Here we are not discussing the class promotion examinations. We are discussing those examinations which turn the life of a person into grueling hopes.

India is such a country, where bureaucrats have terrific powers with a fantastic rating of 9.21 out of 10 in the world. The country’s civil services today is the pale shadow of its halcyon past where the officers of high intellectual caliber, previous integrity, and the brio to give unbiased advice hold sway.

But we never thought that what makes these bureaucrats so strong that they effectively run the country. It is not that they were been trained to be so. It is because of those efforts they make starting from their day one preparation.

On average, almost 4 lakh students fill the form while the advertised posts on average are somewhere around 800 to 1000. If you calculate the ratio of those who sit for the exam to those who get selected, it would indeed be frightening.

Ask yourself

Resolution is a firm decision to do or not to do something.

Preparing for one of the toughest examinations of the country starts from one word: Why. Once the aspirant finds the authentic answer to this self-asked question, then he would stop himself from procrastinating. The biggest barrier that keeps most people from reaching their goals is the desire to relax and do something fun instead of working hard. And a civil services aspirant always tends to be like a monk.

Stay away from negativity

It is important to be surrounded by the right people because negative people will never benefit you rather than demolish your self-confidence. Build a network of peers and mentors who want you to succeed. Have a few mentors and go back to them when you feel de-motivated or are confused.

Imagine yourself as an officer

This is called the power of positive thinking. Visualize yourself as a successful officer and life will bring you to that reality. Whatever challenges you are facing in your everyday life, deal with those with your dream. Think about how to tackle those issues which are making you flaunting towards this kind of service.

And last, ‘Believe in yourself and write this sentence and keep it somewhere prominent where you can see it daily. Revisit it when you feel like giving up and that will make you bounce back into the game.