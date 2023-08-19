Dream Girl 2 advance bookings open tomorrow!

The romantic comedy-drama of the year, Dream Girl 2 is all over! After the amazing response to the trailer, the makers treated the audiences with two songs ‘Dil ka Telephone’ and ‘Naach’ and both are being enjoyed to the hilt. The massive promotional campaign is now at its peak as the advance ticket booking moment goes live tomorrow! Finally, fans and viewers of Pooja and her undeniable charm will now be able to book tickets for themselves and their family as they get ready to go on a rollercoaster ride of uncontrollable comedy!

As the actors travel to different parts of the country bringing Pooja to their doorstep, fans too have been waiting eagerly for 25th August which is now in reach. The nonstop questions on social media for checking the status of advance bookings made the makers take a judicious call and open advance bookings from tomorrow. The overwhelming encouragement received from all corners has kept the energy levels at the top for the entire unit!

Pooja fandom has taken over all entertainment lovers across age groups and she is barely days always from creating magic on the big screen! Let’s go forth and block our dates for an unbelievably humorous ride with Pooja and her Deewanas!

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles. The film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.

https://bookmyshow.link/DreamGirl2