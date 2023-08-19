Lamborghini unveils Lanzador EV Concept

New Delhi: At the 2023 Monterey Car Week, Lamborghini introduced its groundbreaking Lanzador concept, marking the company’s inaugural foray into the realm of fully electric vehicles. This remarkable innovation will become Lamborghini’s fourth series production vehicle. This strategic shift towards decarbonization and electrification was first outlined by the manufacturer in 2021.

Preceding the Lanzador concept, Lamborghini showcased the Revuelto, a V12 plug-in hybrid model designed as a successor to the iconic Aventador. The Lanzador concept offers a tantalizing glimpse into the upcoming series model slated for production in 2028.

Lamborghini proudly reveals that it dedicated a span of two years to unveil a high-performance, electrified vehicle that stays faithful to the core essence of the brand. The all-electric concept takes the form of a grand tourer, featuring a 2+2 seating configuration. Notably, this isn’t the manufacturer’s inaugural venture into the realm of four-door vehicles. In earlier instances, Lamborghini introduced the Estoque concept, notable for its four-door body style.

Equipped with potent electric motors on both front and rear axles, the Lanzador boasts a permanent all-wheel drive system. Notably, the rear axle will incorporate e-torque vectoring. Lamborghini asserts that the peak power will exceed one megawatt, approximately equating to 1,340 bhp. The vehicle will be driven by an advanced high-performance battery, classified as a “new generation,” that simultaneously promises extensive range, as per the manufacturer’s claims.

Included in the Lanzador’s features is the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI), a comprehensive driving dynamics control system. This system seamlessly integrates numerous sensors and actuators to ensure precise driving behaviors. Complementing this, the vehicle will incorporate active aerodynamics, which not only enhance cornering capabilities but also play a role in extending the driving range, particularly crucial for electric vehicles.

Notably, these aerodynamics encompass the well-established Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) system, a technology renowned from its usage in the Huracán Performante and Aventador SVJ models.