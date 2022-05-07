Domestic LPG cylinder Rates Increase By Rs 50

New Delhi: The price of 14.2 kg Domestic LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 50 with effect from today. The domestic cylinder will cost Rs 999.50/cylinder from today.

Earlier this month, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder were increased on May 1 by around ₹102 to ₹2,355.5 in Delhi. The price of a 5-kg LPG commercial cylinder was also increased to ₹655.

After the assembly elections held in five states, the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG are being increased continuously. On March 22, the subsidised domestic LPG cylinder increased by ₹50. Earlier, after 6 October 2021, there was no change in the rate of domestic LPG cylinders.

Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Beyond that, customers need to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price. Under PAHAL (Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG) scheme, consumers get LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate. The subsidy depends on several factors such as foreign exchange rates, crude oil prices.