14 more Covid cases reported in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 14 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 6th May
New Positive Cases: 14
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 9
Local contacts: 5
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Balangir: 1
3. Cuttack: 2
4. Deogarh: 1
5. Khurda: 6
6. Nuapada: 1
7. State Pool: 2
As per data:
New recoveries: 10
Cumulative tested: 31409706
Positive: 1288131
Recovered: 1278849
Active cases: 103
