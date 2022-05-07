Covid cases in Odisha
StateBreakingTop News

14 more Covid cases reported in Odisha

By Haraprasad Das
68

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 14 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 6th May

New Positive Cases: 14
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 9
Local contacts: 5

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)

1. Balasore: 1
2. Balangir: 1
3. Cuttack: 2
4. Deogarh: 1
5. Khurda: 6
6. Nuapada: 1
7. State Pool: 2

As per data:

New recoveries: 10
Cumulative tested: 31409706
Positive: 1288131
Recovered: 1278849
Active cases: 103

Haraprasad Das 16293 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking