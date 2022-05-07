14 more Covid cases reported in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 14 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 6th May

New Positive Cases: 14

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 9

Local contacts: 5

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Balangir: 1

3. Cuttack: 2

4. Deogarh: 1

5. Khurda: 6

6. Nuapada: 1

7. State Pool: 2

As per data:

New recoveries: 10

Cumulative tested: 31409706

Positive: 1288131

Recovered: 1278849

Active cases: 103