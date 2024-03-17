Dola Purnima Brings Cultural Programmes on Srimandir Parikrama Marg

Puri: To celebrate the spiritual and cultural soul of Odisha, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has announced plans to organise Sankirtan and other cultural programmes around the temple starting from Dola Purnima on the Srimandir Parikrama Marg, Puri.

The temple administration has arranged for Mahari dance to be performed every evening, while Vedic mantras will be chanted near the Singhadwar every morning from 6 am to 7 am. Following this, ‘Nama Sankirtan’ will be celebrated on the Srimandir Parikrama Marg.

These special measures have been implemented for the devotees visiting Puri for the darshan of the deities, promising them a unique spiritual experience.

The decision was made at a special meeting held at the office of the Srimandir on Sunday. The meeting, chaired by Srimandir Administrator (development) Pradip Kumar Sahu, was attended by members of the Sri Jagannatha Temple Managing Committee and the heads of various mutts.

As per the decision, cultural programmes will be organised on the Srimadir Parikrama Marg. Every evening, the special galleries on the western and northern corners of the Srimandir Parikrama Marg will host programmes on Odissi music, Chhanda, Champu, Gotipua dance, Mahari dance, and other cultural programmes based on the Jagannath culture.