Srimandir Parikrama AC Barricade Bill Rs. 14.17 Lakh in 2 Months

Puri: The AC tunnel barricade made for devotees to ensure comfort and shade to the devotees has blown the shade from Shree Jagannath Temple Administration(SJTA) head. The facility has come up with a whopping amount of Rs 14.17 lakh electricity bill.

As per reports, the AC tunnel barricade of the 84-metre long and 12-metre wide area amounted Rs 14.17 lakh for the electricity expenditure only, in the last two months.

Concerned about the financial implications, the temple administration is considering alternative power supply options. Some devotees and servitors have suggested the use of solar energy to mitigate the high power consumption costs as they estimated the electricity bill might reach the gigantic amount of Rs 1 crore with a year.

SJTA Administrator (Development) Pradip Kumar Sahu assured that the electricity bills are being assessed with the help of assistant and junior engineers from their electrical section, and the consumption of ACs will be verified.