BJD Supremo Naveen To File Nomination For Hinjili On April 30

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik will submit his nomination papers on the 30th of April. He is scheduled to file his candidature for the Hinjili Assembly seat in Chhatrapur. Before this, Naveen will offer prayers at Tara Tarini Temple.

According to the schedule, on April 30th i.e. Tuesday, the Chief Minister will reach the Tara Tarini Temple at 11:15 a.m. from Bhubaneswar through a special helicopter.

After offering prayers, Naveen will submit nomination papers at the Deputy Collector’s office in Chhatrapur at 12:35 PM. After filing nomination papers, the BJD Supremo will return to Bhubaneswar. On this occasion, BJD leader VK Pandian will accompany the Chief Minister.

This time too, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will contest from two assembly seats- Hinjili and Kantabanjhi.

As per reports, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to attend election campaign programmes in May. In the first phase, the BJD president’s campaign and roadshow programs are planned in the parliamentary constituencies of Berhampur, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Kalahandi, which will go to polls on May 13.

CM Naveen Patnaik will campaign in all the 21 Lok Sabha seats for the party candidates and address public meetings at some places.