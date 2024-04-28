Intense heatwave and humidity to continue till May 2 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that there is no possibility of any change in the hot and humid conditions that have been prevailing in Odisha till May 2, 2024. Though some districts in the state are experiencing thunderstorm activities, it has not helped in the reduction of maximum day temperature.

IMD Bhubaneswar scientist, Umashankar Das informed that the humidity level is 71 percent in Bhubaneswar and 74 percent in Cuttack. The overall humidity level stands at 65 percent and above in coastal Odisha districts.

As per the conditions, the humidity is higher till 11:30 am in the twin cities and later people have to bear the brunt of heatwave conditions, Das informed.

After May 2, there is a possibility of some drop in maximum or day temperature. Thunderstorm activities are continuing in some parts but are not helping in influencing weather conditions or drop in day temperature. However, the maximum temperature is likely to be between 40 to 42 degrees in interior Odisha in the coming days, he added.