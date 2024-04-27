Odisha Turns Into Boiling Cauldron As 33 Towns Record Above 40°C, Angul Sizzles At 44.7°C

Bhubaneswar: Severe heatwave conditions prevailed across the state on Saturday as 33 cities in Odisha recorded maximum day temperature of 40°C or above. Of the 33 stations recording above 40°C, the mercury soared above 43°C at 14 places.

According to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Angul was the hottest city in the state today with 44.7°C followed by Bhubaneswar at 44.6°C and Baripada at 44.2°C.

For the first time this season, the day temperature crossed 43°C in the Twin Cities as Bhubaneswar 44.6°C recorded and Cuttack recorded 43.4°C today. Bhubaneswar recorded 6.8°C higher than normal temperature while Cuttack recorded 6.3°C higher than normal temperature, the IMD regional centre scientists informed.

Severe heat wave prevailed over the districts of Khordha, Mayurbhanj, and Jajpur, Dhenkanal while the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Angul, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Balasore, Nuapada, Nayagarh & Deogarh experienced heatwave conditions, the Met centre added.