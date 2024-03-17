EC: Counting Date of Arunachal, Sikkim Changes to June 2

New Delhi: Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly elections vote counting dates changed to June 2 from June 4, as announced by the Election Commission of India on Sunday.

To change the date of counting of votes, the assembly polls in the two states needed to be completed and have been changed from June 6 to June 2 as well. Now the two states will conduct their assembly election on April 19.

“EC is to conduct election to Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim before the cessation of their terms, The term of house of both the Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim is due to expire on 02.06.2024,” the EC mentioned in its press release.

The EC also said, “There shall be no change in respect of Schedule for Parliamentary Constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.”

The nomination filing date for Arunachal Pradesh is set as March 27 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is set as April 19.