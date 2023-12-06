DMK MP Senthil kumar ‘withdraws’ controversial remark in Parliament

New Delhi: DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar S on Wednesday expressed regret over the controversial remark made in Parliament yesterday while targetting the Bharatiya Janata Party and said he was withdrawing his statement.

“The statement made by me yesterday inadvertently, if it had hurt the sentiments of the Members and sections of the people, I would like to withdraw it. I request the words to be expunged…I regret it,” he said in the Lok Sabha.

He also apologised for his comments on social media earlier. “Commenting on the results of the five recent state assembly elections, I have used a word in a inappropriate way. Not using that term with any intent, I apologize for sending the wrong meaning across,” he posted on X.

The DMK MP used a pejorative term while taking a dig at the BJP for its major victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the assembly elections.

His remark drew flak from the ruling BJP terming it as a disrespect of the ‘Sanatani’ tradition and objected to the type of language used in Parliament. Opposition leaders including Congress MPs Karti Chidambaram and Rajiv Shukla also condemned the statement.

The BJP drew a parallel between Senthilkumar’s remark and the ‘Sanatana Dharma’ row erupted after comments made by DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin earlier.

The remarks were later expunged from the DMK MP’s speech by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.