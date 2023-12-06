Four held with 20 gm brown sugar in Khurda

Khurda: Police on Wednesday apprehended four drug peddlers and seized 20 grams of brown sugar from them in Khurda.

According to official sources, the Town police conducted a raid at the Barunei forest after receiving a tip-off and caught the peddlers red-handed. The police have also seized one Mauser pistol and two bullets from their possession.

Following this, a case has been registered in the police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The accused will be forwarded to the court soon, police said.