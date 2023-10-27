Noted Odia Music Director Swarup Nayak No More; Condolences Pour In

Bhubaneswar: Noted Odia film music director, lyricist and actor Swarup Nayak passed away at a private hospital at Cuttack on Friday after a prolonged illness. He was 76. Nayak is survived by his actress wife Niharika and two daughters.

According to family sources, Nayak was undergoing treatment for cancer for over six months. His family members were by his side when he breathed his last on Friday.

Nayak had composed music for over 50 Odia films and was the lyrist in 30 among them. He also lent his voice for songs in several movies and acted in a few.

Nayak started his career in 1984 with the Odia film “Hiranila”. His music direction can be seen in various films like “City is Burning”, “Lal Pan Bibi”, “Pua Mora Bhola Shankar”, “I Love You” “Sasughara Chalijibi” and “Udandi Sita”.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condoled the demise of music director Swarup Nayak. Taking to X, Patnaik said “his unique music composition will always occupy a special place in the hearts of music lovers.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ତଥା ଗୀତିକାର ସ୍ୱରୂପ ନାୟକଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ଦୁଃଖିତ। ତାଙ୍କ ନିଆରା ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ରଚନା ସର୍ବଦା ଶ୍ରୋତାଙ୍କ ହୃଦୟରେ ସ୍ଵତନ୍ତ୍ର ହୋଇ ରହିବ। ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ଜଗତକୁ ସମୃଦ୍ଧ କରିବାରେ ବହୁମୂଲ୍ୟ ଯୋଗଦାନ ପାଇଁ ସେ ଚିରସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବେ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 27, 2023

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed his grief over the demise of Swarup. “Swarup Nayak has made immense contributions to the Odia music world and Odisha lost a brilliant star in the Odia music industry,” Pradhan posted on X.

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ, ଗୀତିକାର ତଥା ଅଭିନେତା ସ୍ୱରୂପ ନାୟକଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ । ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶନାରେ ସେ ନିଜର ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ପରିଚୟ ତିଆରି କରିଥିଲେ । ବିଶେଷ ଭାବରେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ଓ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ଜଗତକୁ ତାଙ୍କର ଅବଦାନ ଅନେକ । ତାଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଜଣେ ଉଜ୍ଜ୍ୱଳ ପ୍ରତିଭାଙ୍କୁ… — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 27, 2023

People from various walks of life and Odia cine personalities visited his residence in Cuttack to pay their last tribute to the departed soul.