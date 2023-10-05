Asian Games Updates: India reach women’s compound archery final, PV Sindhu crashes out

China: The Indian contingent has already surpassed their best-ever medals tally at the Asian Games but they will be looking to inch closer to the impressive 100-medal mark on Thursday (October 5). Star shuttler PV Sindhu’s hopes of winning another Asian Games medal were dashed after she lost to China’s Bingjiao He in the women’s singles quarterfinal. The Indian women’s compound archery team, on the other hand, are through to the final after beating Indonesia in the semi-final.

In the compound archery women’s team event, India’s Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur secured their spot in the final by defeating Indonesia’s Ratih Fadhly, Syahara Khoerunisa, and Sri Ranti with a score of 233-219. Their victory guarantees them at least a silver medal.

PV Sindhu ended her Asian Games 2022 campaign with a loss in the Women’s Singles Quarter Final. India’s PV Sindhu loses 16-21, 12-21 to China’s He Bingjiao in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles and is knocked out of the event.