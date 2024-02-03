Delhi Court Allows Sanjay Singh To Take Oath As RS MP On Feb 5

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday gave permission to Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP on February 5, as reported by news agency ANI. The court also directed the Jail authorities to take him to Parliament by 10 AM.

On Thursday, Singh approached the court seeking interim bail in a money laundering case related to alleged excise scam so that he can take oath as a member of the Upper House and attend the ongoing Parliament session.

In January, the AAP nominated Sanjay Singh for a second term as MP in the Upper House. He was permitted by the court to sign documents for his Rajya Sabha re-nomination after his current term expired on January 27. The AAP leader was nominated by the party ahead of the end of his current term. The Rajya Sabha elections will take place on January 19.

Sanjay Singh had sought the interim bail from February 4 to 10 to fulfill his parliamentary duties. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested him on October 4.

In December, the court had dismissed his bail application, observing that he was connected with the “proceeds of crime to the extent of Rs 2 crore” and that the case against him was “genuine”.

According to the probe agency, Singh allegedly played a crucial role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers, for monetary considerations. The AAP leader is accused of receiving Rs 2 crore which was alleged proceeds of the predicate or scheduled offence involving alleged corruption in formulating and executing the city government’s excise policy.