Yemen’s Houthis Attack India-Bound Oil Ship in Red Sea

The Iran-aligned Houthis claimed to have attacked a British crude oil ship, Andromeda Star with missiles, which was heading to India in the Red Sea on Saturday. They also claimed to have shot down an American MQ9 unmanned aerial vehicle in Saada governorate.

The Houthis have warned that they will continue to carry out more military operations. In a statement, the Houthis said, “in solidarity with our oppressed brothers in the Gaza Strip” and “against the Israeli enemy and against the supportive American-British aggression in the Red and Arab Seas and the Indian Ocean”.

The US Central Command, in a post on X, said the Houthis launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles in the Red Sea, targeting two ships – the MV Maisha, an Antiqua/Barbados flagged and Liberia operated vessel, and the UK-owned and Panamanian flagged MV Andromeda Star. It said the Andromeda Star reported “minor damage” but is continuing its voyage. “There are no injuries or other damage reported by U.S., coalition, or commercial ships at this time,” it said.

The Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden, especially those vessels with links to Israel, the US and the UK, in response to the Gaza war.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said it had received reports of an attack southwest of the Yemeni Red Sea port of Al-Mukha. The ship had reported two attacks. One was an explosion in close near the vessel, which was felt by the crew onboard, while the second attack comprised two missiles which resulted in damage to the vessel.