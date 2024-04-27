Deadly Car Crash Kills Three Indian Women in US

Three Indian women were killed in a deadly crash in the US state of South Carolina near Greenville County. Their overspeeding car veered out of control before jumping at least 20 feet in the air and crashing into trees, media reports said.

According to the police report, the three women identified as Rekhaben Patel, Sangitaben Patel, and Manishaben are Indians and died at the scene. The accident happened on Friday on the Staunton Bridge Road along Interstate 85 near Lakeside Road.

Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis from the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the vehicle left the roadway on the right-hand shoulder, ran up the embankment, went through the cement bridge embankment, and jumped completely over all four lanes of traffic.

“When the vehicle jumped all four lanes of traffic, it actually struck trees probably at least 20 feet above the ground,” he was quoted as saying,” Ellis said the victims were from Georgia.

Ellis informed the car was found in pieces and added that no other vehicle was involved in the accident. He further said, “It’s obvious that they were travelling above the posted speed limit and for some reason left the roadway.”

The sole survivor of the accident the driver, was reportedly injured and hospitalised, but no report about their current condition. The detection system of the vehicle alerted some family members about the crash, who then alerted local authorities in South Carolina.