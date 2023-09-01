Indian-Origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam Wins Singapore’s Presidential Election

In a decisive victory, former deputy prime minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam won the presidential race in Singapore on Friday, news agency AFP reported.

Tharman, who served in key roles within the People’s Action Party (PAP) for over two decades, was projected to win 70% of valid votes, according to a sample count by the Elections Department.

The final result of the three-way contest could change when full results are released.

“It is not just a vote for me; it is a vote for Singapore’s future. My campaign was one of optimism and solidarity, and I believe that’s what Singaporeans want,” Tharman was quoted as saying by The Edge Malaysia.

According to reports, Ng Kok Song, a former chief investment officer of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte, finished second with 16%, and Tan Kin Lian, a presidential candidate in 2011, finished third with 14%.

In Singapore, the predominantly ceremonial presidential role has traditionally been dominated by candidates with strong ties to the ruling PAP. As Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong prepares to step down after nearly two decades in office, these election results indicate continued support for the PAP.