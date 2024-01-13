Defence Minister Approves Proposal To Launch Group (Term) Insurance Scheme For Casual Paid Labourers

New Delhi: Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to launch a Group (Term) Insurance Scheme for Casual Paid Labourers (CPLs) engaged by BRO for the ongoing project works.

This scheme will provide the insured value of Rs 10 lakh as an insurance in any kind of death to CPLs family.

Keeping in view the severe risk posed to the lives of CPLs posted in hazardous worksites, inclement weather, inhospitable terrain and occupational health hazards, and considering the deaths reported during their engagement, the provision of insurance coverage on humanitarian grounds will prove to be a great morale booster to the CPLs.

This scheme will serve as a social security and welfare measure to the CPLs working in remote and far-flung areas of the nation. It will go a long way in securing the livelihoods of their families.