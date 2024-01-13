NLC India Awards BHEL 2,400 MW Thermal Power Project In Odisha

New Delhi: State-owned NLC India has awarded a contract to BHEL to set up a 2,400-mw thermal power project at Jharsuguda district in Odisha.

The contract scope includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of equipment such as boilers, turbine, generators, balance of plants, FGD and SCR for 3 X800 MW- 2400 MW Stage –I. The Pit Head Green Field Thermal Power Project of 2,400 MW capacity, comprising three units of 800 MW each, is based on Ultra Super Critical Technology.

For this thermal project, the coal linkage is available from 20 million tonne per annum (MTPA) Talabira II& III mines of NLCIL which is already operational from 2020 in Jharsuguda and Sambalpur Districts of Odisha. The water required for the project is linked from Hirakud Reservoir and the power generated will be evacuated through ISTS and STU Network.