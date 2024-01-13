NLC India Awards BHEL 2,400 MW Thermal Power Project In Odisha

New Delhi: State-owned NLC India has awarded a contract to BHEL to set up a 2,400-mw thermal power project at Jharsuguda district in Odisha.
The project will come up with latest pollution control equipment like FGD and SCR to meet the MoEF guidelines. Boilers will be designed to suite the co firing of Biomass as part of green initiative in line with Ministry of Power guidelines along with Biomass handling systems.
The first unit of the project is scheduled for commissioning during the financial year 2028- 29. Being a Pit Head Thermal Project, the variable cost will be Competitive and NLC India, will be generating & providing low-cost power to its beneficiaries.
