NLC India Awards BHEL 2,400 MW Thermal Power Project In Odisha

By Itishree Sethy
New Delhi: State-owned NLC India has awarded a contract to BHEL to set up a 2,400-mw thermal power project at Jharsuguda district in Odisha.

The Pit Head Green Field Thermal Power Project of 2,400 MW capacity, comprising three units of 800 MW each, is based on Ultra Super Critical Technology.

The contract scope includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of equipment such as boilers, turbine, generators, balance of plants, FGD and SCR for 3 X800 MW- 2400 MW Stage –I.
For this thermal project, the coal linkage is available from 20 million tonne per annum (MTPA) Talabira II& III mines of NLCIL which is already operational from 2020 in Jharsuguda and Sambalpur Districts of Odisha. The water required for the project is linked from Hirakud Reservoir and the power generated will be evacuated through ISTS and STU Network.

 

The project will come up with latest pollution control equipment like FGD and SCR to meet the MoEF guidelines. Boilers will be designed to suite the co firing of Biomass as part of green initiative in line with Ministry of Power guidelines along with Biomass handling systems.

The first unit of the project is scheduled for commissioning during the financial year 2028- 29. Being a Pit Head Thermal Project, the variable cost will be Competitive and NLC India, will be generating & providing low-cost power to its beneficiaries.

