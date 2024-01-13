Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Named INDIA Bloc Chief

New Delhi: After intense deliberations, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has been named chairperson of opposition bloc INDIA. The opposition alliance though is yet to come up with a seat-sharing plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

INDIA or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.