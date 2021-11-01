Deepak Chahar’s Sister Malti To Make Her Debut In Tamil Films

New Delhi: Malti Chahar, younger sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, is all set to make her debut in Tamil films. She has signed a project with Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s new production venture Walking Talking Strawberry Ice Cream.

Malti shared the news on Twitter.

She tweeted a photo of herself with the caption, “I’m beyond excited to be a part of this contemporary cool film #WalkingTalkingStrawberryIcecream Written and Directed by @vinayakv_ and produced by #Nayanthara & @VigneshShivn under their esteemed banner @rowdy_pictures. I’m sure it’s going to be fabulous.”

Actor Nayanthara and her boyfriend director Vignesh Shivan are producing films under the production company Rowdy Pictures. They earlier collaborated to present films, including ‘Netrikann’, ‘Rocky’, ‘Koozhangal’ and ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ among others.