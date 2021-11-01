Surprising Health Benefits Of Basil Seeds

New Delhi: Basil is a remarkable herb packed with numerous health benefits. Basil contains Vitamin A, Vitamin K, Iron, Manganese, Calcium, and essential oils. Plus, it has the goodness of antioxidants, including beta-cryptoxanthin, zeaxanthin, lutein, and beta-carotene. Here are some benefits you should know:

1. Aids Digestion

Sweet basil seeds contain eugenol. This chemical compound has anti-inflammatory properties that ensure that your digestive tract is healthy. Basil benefits your digestive and nervous system while ensuring that you have optimal digestion and a proper pH balance in your body.

2. Basil Helps In Preventing Cancer

Although holy basil is quite different from sweet basil (what we use in most of our recipes), it contains phytochemicals. These are bioactive plant compounds that shield you from various cancers, such as skin cancer, lung cancer, oral cancer, and liver cancer.

3. Basil Helps In Diabetes Management

If you have diabetes, add basil to your diet for sure. It slows down the process of sugar release in the blood while helping you with diabetes management. According to many studies on animals and humans, holy basil can also help counter the other health complications associated with diabetes, including hyperinsulinemia (high amount of insulin in the blood), excessive body weight, etc.

4. Basil Helps Fight Inflammation In The Body

As basil seeds have got potent anti-inflammatory properties and essential oils, such as citronellol, linalool, and eugenol, it helps cure a range of health conditions, including inflammatory bowel conditions, heart ailments, and rheumatoid arthritis. Moreover, consuming basil can also help treat headaches, fever, cold and cough, flu, and sore throat.

5. Basil Prevents Infections

Apart from all the goodness basil seeds possesses, its antibacterial properties are among the most noted ones. It helps fight a range of infections, including skin allergies, urinary infections, respiratory and abdominal infections.