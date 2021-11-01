Justice Chandrachud Inaugurates Model Virtual Courtrooms In Angul & Nayagarh

Cuttack: Supreme Court Judge, Justice DY Chandrachud on Monday inaugurated model virtual courtrooms at three places in the state through video-conferencing. The virtual courtrooms were inaugurated in Angul and Nayagarh districts.

Justice Chandrachud also launched the e-Custody Certificate System & Automated e-Mail services for the dissemination of case information.

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice S Muralidhar, Justice Biswajit Mohanty, Judge, Orissa High Court, Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo, and Member of High Court’s IT and Artificial Intelligence Committee, and other Judges were present on the occasion.

Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjeev Chopra, DGP Abhay, and DG Prisons, Santosh Upadhyay were present on the occasion.

Among others, the District Judge of Angul Bhagyalaxmi Rath and the District Judge of Nayagarh Rupashree Choudhury attended the event.

Apart from this, remote video conference points have been operationalised by Angul police at three locations – District Police Office, Angul; Talcher Police Station; and Pallahara Police Station.

With this infrastructure, the Police officials can get connected to courts to give online depositions through the three police remote points.