Deep Depression Over BoB Crosses Bangladesh Coast; Heavy Rainfall Warning For 6 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Deep Depression over the Northeast Bay of Bengal crossed the Bangladesh coast close to the east of Khepupara and under its influence heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in six districts of Odisha on the 2nd of August.

“The Deep Depression over Northeast Bay of Bengal off Bangladesh coast moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 27 kmph during past 6 hours and crossed Bangladesh coast near latitude 21.9°N and longitude 90.3°E close to east of Khepupara during 1530 to 1630 hours IST as a deep depression with maximum sustained wind speed of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph.

Continuing to move west-northwestwards, it lay centred at 1730 hours IST of today, the 1st August, 2023 over coastal Bangladesh and neighbourhood near latitude 22.5°N and longitude 89.5°E, close to west of Mongla (Bangladesh), about 220 km east-northeast of Digha (West Bengal) and 120 km east of Kolkata (West Bengal). It is likely to move further west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal and maintain it’s intensity of deep depression till early morning of 2nd August.

Thereafter, it is likely to weaken into a depression and continue to move west-northwestwards during subsequent 24 hours,” the IMD regional centre said in a special bulletin issued on Tuesday night.

Issuing Red Warning (Take Action), the IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls (>20cm) is very likely to occur over the districts of Balasore, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj. Also there are possibility thunder with lightning activity.

Impact & Action Suggested: