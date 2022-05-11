Cyclone Asani Changes Track; Red Alert For Andhra

Vishakhapatnam: Cyclone Asani has changed its direction and is going to touch the nearby Kakinada coast, said the Visakhapatnam cyclone warning centre director Sunanda adding that after touching the Kakinada coast, it will come again to sea between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam.

“Cyclone warning and a red alert have been given to Andhra Pradesh. Till yesterday, the track was showing a northwest direction but in the last 6 hours, it is moving towards the West-Northwest direction. So, it’s very near to our Andhra Pradesh coast,” Ms Sunanda said.

She added that earlier the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials predicted that it will take a turn in the Bay of Bengal but, unexpectedly the cyclone is going to reach and touch the Kakinada coast.

“In the coming hours, it will move towards NW direction and almost near Andhra Pradesh coast. Tomorrow morning it will change its direction and move in the North-Northeast direction and touch the Kakinada coast-east Godavari coast-and then move along parallel to Visakhapatnam coast in NE direction,” said Sunanda.

The official further said that due to the cyclone effect, IMD has given danger signal number 10 to the Kakinada, Ganagavaram and Bhimunipatanm ports. It also gave a red warning alert to the districts of Andhra Pradesh including Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur for heavy rains accompanied by wind.