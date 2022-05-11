IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs, seal play-off berth

Pune: Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs in a low-scoring Indian Premier League match to enter the play-offs on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, GT posted 144 for 4 with opener Shubman Gill top-scoring with a 63 not out off 49 balls while David Miller chipped in with 26.

For LSG, Avesh Khan took two wickets for 26 runs while Mohsin Khan and Jason Holder got one each.

Chasing the target, LSG were all out for 82 in 13.5 overs. Deepak Hooda top-scored for LSG with 27. For GT, Rashid Khan took four wickets for 24 runs while Yash Dayal and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore got two apiece.