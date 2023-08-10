Cuttack’s First Mayor Nibedita Pradhan Passes Away

Cuttack: Former MLA and first mayor of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Nibedita Pradhan passed away at a private hospital here. She was 60.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mangalabag in the city.

Nibedita was admitted to hospital four days ago after her health condition deteriorated. She was suffering from high blood pressure along with diabetes. His kidneys were also damaged.

In 2000, Nibedita was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly on a BJP ticket from Cuttack Sadar seat. In 2004, she was elected as the first Mayor of CMC.