Auto-Signalling Between Cuttack And Kandarpur Railway Stations; Know The Train Services To Be Affected

Bhubaneswar: In view of Safety related modernisation work in connection with the commissioning of Auto-Signalling between Cuttack and Kandarpur Railway Stations in the Cuttack-Paradeep Railway Section, few train services will be affected temporarily in Nergundi-Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Railway section.

According to the East Coast Railway (ECoR), the Modernisation work of Auto-Signalling will increase the line capacity to a great extent as more trains can be run within the same route using the existing track. However, few trains will be affected in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Nergundi Railway Section.

Cancellation of Trains from 12th to 14th August from both directions:

18413/18414 Paradeep-Puri-Paradeep Express. 08413/08414 Talcher-Puri-Talcher Passenger Special. 08411/08412 Balasore-Bhubaneswar-Balasore Passenger Special. 08415/08416 Jaleswar-Puri-Jaleswar Passenger Special. 08555/08556 Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town-Bhadrak Passenger Special. 08445/08446 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Passenger Special. 08407/08408 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Passenger Special. 08453/08454 Bhadrak-Cuttack-Bhadrak Passenger Special.

Cancellation of Trains on other dates in August:

02837 Santragachhi-Puri Express from Santragachhi on 11.08.2023. 02838 Puri-Santragachhi Express from Puri on 12.08.2023. 22810 Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Express from Visakhapatnam on 13.08.2023. 08011 Bhanjapur (Baripada)-Puri Special from Bhanjapur on 13.08.2023. 08012 Puri- Bhanjapur Special from Puri on 11th & 13th August 2023.

Partial Cancellation of Trains:

08534/08533 Palasa-Cuttack-Palasa Passenger Special will remain cancelled between Bhubaneswar New and Cuttack from both the directions from 12.08.2023 to 14.08.2023. 08422/08421 Gunupur-Cuttack-Gunupur Passenger Special will remain cancelled between Bhubaneswar New and Cuttack from both the directions from 12.08.2023 to 14.08.2023. 12073/12074 Howrah-Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express from both the directions will remain cancelled between Kharagpur & Howrah on 13.08.2023.

Diversion of Trains via Naraj Marthapur bypassing Cuttack and providing stoppage at Naraj Marthapur/Kapilas Road Station:

12073/12074 Howrah-Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express from both the directions from 12th to 14th August 2023. 12277/12278 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express from both the directions from 12th to 14th August 2023. 12821/12822 Shalimar-Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express from both the directions from 12th to 14th August 2023. 12891/12892 Bangiriposi-Puri-Bangiriposi Express from both the directions from 12th to 14th August 2023. 18416/18415 Barbil-Puri-Barbil Express from from both the directions from 12th to 14th August 2023. 18126/18125 Puri-Rourkela-Puri Express from both the directions from 12th to 14th August 2023. 12802 New-Delhi-Puri Purusottam Express from New Delhi from 10th to 12th August 2023. 12801 Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Express from Puri from 12th to 14th August 2023. 12837 Howrah-Puri Express from Howrah from 11th to 13th August 2023. 12838 Puri-Howrah Express from Puri from 12th to 14th August 2023. 18117 Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani Express from Rourkela from 11th to 13th August 2023. 18118 Gunupur-Rourkela Rajya Rani Express from Gunupur from 12th to 14th August 2023. 18409 Shalimar-Puri Shri Jagannath Express from Shalimar from 11th to 13th August 2023. 18410 Puri-Shalimar Shri Jagannath Express from Puri from 12th to 14th August 2023. 18426 Durg-Puri Express from Durg from 11th to 13th August 2023. 18425 Puri-Durg Express from Puri from 12th to 14th August 2023. 18451 Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express from Hatia from 11th to 13th August 2023. 18452 Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express from Puri from 12th to 14th August 2023. 18478 Rishikesh-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express from Rishikesh from 10th to 12th August 2023. 18477 Puri-Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Express from Puri from 12th to 14th August 2023. 02831 Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Special Express from Dhanbad from 11th to 13th August 2023. 02832 Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Special Express from Bhubaneswar from 12th to 14th August 2023. 08440 Patna-Puri Special from Patna on 13.08.2023. 08439 Puri-Patna Special from Puri on 12.08.2023. 12876 Anand Vihar-Puri Neelachal Express from Anand Vihar on 11th & 13th Auhust 2023. 20814 Jodhpur-Puri Express from Jodhpur on 12.08.2023. 20815 Tata-Visakhapatnam Express from Tata on 14.08.2023. 07029 Agartala-Secunderabad Special from Agartala on 11.08.2023. 12820 Anand Vihar-Puri Odisha Sampark Kranti Express from Anand Vihar on 11.08.2023. 15644 Kamakhya-Puri Express from Kamakhya on 10.08.2023. 12815 Puri-Anand Vihar Nandankanan Express from Puri on 12th & 14.08.2023. 12880 Bhubaneswar-LTT Express from Bhubaneswar on 14.08.2023. 12888 Puri-Shalimar Express from Puri on 13.08.2023. 18449 Puri-Patna Baidyanathdham Express from Puri on 14.08.2023. 22890 Puri-Digha Express from Puri on 12.08.2023.

East Coast Railway has also appealed to the passengers and Rail Users to cooperate for better hassle-free traffic in future.