Cuttack City
CMC COVID Update
Twin cityCuttack

Cuttack City: 227 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 29 Cured

By Pragativadi News Service
0 0

Cuttack: As many as 227 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 227 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 39 are from Institutional Quarantine, 89 are from Home Quarantine and 99 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 29 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 46,917 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 945 are active cases, 45,543 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

Pragativadi News Service 2065 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

1 × 4 =

Breaking