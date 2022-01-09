IMD Issue Advisory As Heavy Rain Likely To Lash Odisha Between Jan 11 & 14

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre in Bhubaneswar on Sunday issued an advisory for farmers in the state between January 11 and 14.

The Met Department predicted heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and hailstorm activities over the districts of Odisha.

The IMD Bhubaneswar centre said in its special bulletin,”Light to moderate rainfall activity is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha during January 11-14 over districts of Odisha due to anticipated approaching western disturbance towards eastern India and strong moisture incursion from Bay Bengal.”

“The rainfall may commence from January 10 at some districts of western Odisha. Also, isolated thunderstorm accompanied with hail and heavy rain is likely to occur in some districts of Odisha. Some impact on agriculture is expected due to this weather phenomenon,” the bulletin added.

Here are possible impact and advisory issued by the Met Dept:

Impact:

1. Some damages in agriculture and horticultural crops.

2. Traffic disruption in city area at time of occurrence of intense rain spell over city area.

Advisory:

1. Shift the harvested paddy to safer place within January 10, 2022.

2. Postpone sowing of Rabi pulses and oilseeds for a few days.

3. As maximum sowed groundnut and mustard crop are a flowering stage and the upcoming rainfall will be helpful for those crops, so farmers are advised to stop irrigation activities in those crops from January 10.

4. Make arrangements for covering hailnet or plastic cover or polythene sheet for vegetables like onion, tomato, chilly cauliflower which are at seedling stage and also do proper drainage channels to drain out excess water in nursery as well as main field.

5. Matured Vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, tomato, bean, green pea, carrot, and radish may be harvested within 10th and shifted to safer places.

6. Pause intercultural activities, fertilizer and pesticides applications as well as irrigation activities during rainfall activity.