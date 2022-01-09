Malayalam Actor Dileep Booked Over Audio Clips Of ‘Plot To Kill’ Officers Probing Rape Case

The Crime Branch of Kerala Police on Sunday filed a fresh case against Malayalam actor Dileep after audio clips indicated a plot to kill investigating police officers in a sexual assault and abduction case of an actress in 2017.

Dileep is likely one of the accused within the sexual assault case, whose trial is within the final levels at a particular courtroom in Kochi.

Following the revelations of director Balachandra Kumar over the actress attack case, a few audio clips also came out. These audio clips revealed that the actor, who is named as an accused in the case and his team, threatened the officials.

Audio clips purportedly attributed to Dileep had come out in media, during which the actor was heard saying that “wait to see how the 5 investigating officers are going to endure.” One other particular person within the audio clip was heard saying “if a truck is hitting Baiju Poulose (the officer who probed the assault case), we must see one other Rs 1.50 crore.”