CRUT Conferred Award of Excellence at 16th Urban Mobility India Awards 2023

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has been conferred with the Award of Excellence at the 16th Urban Mobility India Awards 2023.

Organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, this prestigious award recognizes CRUT’s remarkable efforts in advancing the quality of urban transportation and promoting sustainable mobility.

The Award of Excellence has been presented in the “Running Trophy for the State/UT” category, which acknowledges the State or Union Territory that has executed the Best Urban Transport Project during the previous year. Recognition for the strategic initiatives undertaken towards reducing subsidies and boosting ridership growth, thereby contributing to a more efficient and effective urban transport system in its area of operation.

The citation accompanying the award emphasised its significant role in transforming the urban transport landscape in India. By adopting a comprehensive approach to revenue assurance, the organisation has substantially reduced its reliance on government subsidies, resulting in more efficient operations and the seamless daily transportation of over 2.5 lakh commuters. Through meticulous operational planning and scientific revenue assurance techniques, CRUT successfully decreased per ridership subsidies from Rs. 11.65 in FY 2019-20 to Rs. 5.57 in FY 2022-23.

This remarkable recognition marks the fifth consecutive year that CRUT has received an award at the prestigious Urban Mobility India Awards. With the support of the State Government of Odisha and adhering to the principles of 5T initiatives CRUT is committed to continually enhancing the urban commuting experience and prioritizing sustainable mobility solutions and this latest honour reaffirms its dedication to these goals.

The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), a special purpose vehicle (SPV), formed under the Housing and Urban Development Department of the Government of Odisha operates a fleet of buses to and from the capital.