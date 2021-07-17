COVID Third Wave Likely to Hit India in August-end: Head of Epidemiology ICMR

New Delhi: Covid-19 third wave may hit India at the end of August and will not be as deadly as the second one, Dr Samiran Panda, Head of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research explained on a news channel.

He also said that there could be a variant of the coronavirus that can bypass the acquired immunity and if the new variant doesn’t do that it can circulate fast in the population. The Covid-19 third wave could also be brought about by the premature easing of Covid-19 curbs by states, Panda said.

Prior to ICMR, the Indian Medical Association earlier this week had said the third wave is definitely coming to hit India.

The IMA had said with the global evidence available and the history of any pandemics, the third wave is inevitable and imminent as in many parts of the country both the government and public are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following Covid protocols.