Next Four Months Critical In Fight Against COVID-19: Health Ministry

New Delhi: Amid concerns over the impact of a potential third wave of the coronavirus pandemic on children, Union Health Ministry in its weekly press conference on Friday cautioned that the next 100 to 125 days are critical in the fight against COVID-19 in India.

He also said that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is examining pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 vaccine for children.

Speaking in a press conference here, Dr VK Paul, member (health) of the NITI Aayog said that next 100 to 125 days are going to be very critical in India for fight against COVID-19.

“Fall in cases has slowed down but It’s a warning signal. But we should incorporate the use of face masks in our lives to avoid the third wave,” Dr. Paul said.

“One dose of vaccine was able to reduce the mortality rate by 82 per cent. Two doses of vaccine were successful in preventing 95 per cent of deaths due to COVID-19 during the second wave,” he said.

“We are moving towards a set target to administer 50 crore doses before July. We are on the path to achieving it. Govt has ordered 66 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin. Additionally, 22 crore doses will go to the private sector,” he added.