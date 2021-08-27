Odisha CM Dedicates 9 ECMO Machines At SCB Hospital

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated 9 extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) unit at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack City.

“The state government will bear all expenses and facilitate ECMO treatment to all critical Covid patients at SCB for free. We have to remain more cautious to battle the third wave,” said Patnaik.

“Nine ECMO machines have been installed at SCB and it is the largest unit in eastern India. Critically ill patients no longer need to depend on other states to seek such advance treatment. The State government will bear the cost of the entire treatment,” said Patnaik.

According to Patnaik, highly qualified medical professionals have been appointed for the management of ECMO unit at SCB.

Nine machines, including three gifted by industries as part of their CSR, have been installed at the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery department of SCB MCH. The unit will now function in two sections – three machines for Covid and six for post-Covid patients.

Earlier, the patients had to be airlifted outside the state by air-ambulance for emergency ECMO treatment.